Elizabeth McKane Notice
McKANE ELIZABETH
(BETTY) On Sunday 28th July, 2019,
peacefully at home, surrounded
by her family. Betty aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of the
late George, loving mum to Jeanette, Colette, Linda and Eddie, dear mother-in-law, a devoted nan and great nan and a very dear neighbour and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August,
at the Rolls Royce Leisure at 2.00p.m. prior to cremation
at Skipton Crematorium
at 3.00p.m.
Mr. David Carson will officiate. Floral tributes are welcome,
but if desired, donations are being received for MacMillan
Cancer Support c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019
