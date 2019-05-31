|
|
|
HOWLEY Eileen Peacefully on the 26th May 2019 after 3 short months in a beautiful catholic care home in
Newcastle upon Tyne
following a fall.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mum of Catherine, Peter, Michael and Caroline and their respective partners John, Trish, Jo and Paul. Extremely proud gran of Daniel, Patrick, Sarah, Richard, Nicholas, Natalie, Adam and Rebecca.
Please feel free to add
some colour to your outfit.
Funeral arrangements
are pending.
Donations are being received for the British Heart foundation or Bloodwise c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 31, 2019
