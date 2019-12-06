Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Keegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Keegan

Notice Condolences

Edward Keegan Notice
KEEGAN Edward
'Ted' On Wednesday 27th November 2019, peacefully with his family by his side 'Ted' aged 78 years of Colne. Much loved husband of the late Edith, dad of Diane, Micheal and Tracey, a loving grandad, great grandad, uncle, brother in
law and great friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 9th December 2019 at 12.30pm at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -