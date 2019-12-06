|
KEEGAN Edward
'Ted' On Wednesday 27th November 2019, peacefully with his family by his side 'Ted' aged 78 years of Colne. Much loved husband of the late Edith, dad of Diane, Micheal and Tracey, a loving grandad, great grandad, uncle, brother in
law and great friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 9th December 2019 at 12.30pm at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019