Bell Dorothy Peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
Thursday 10th October, 2019
Dorothy
aged 80 years.
Beloved Wife of Sidney,
much loved Mum of Charles and Catherine and a loved Aunty.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 21st October, 2019
at 3.40 pm at
Burnley Crematorium.
Father Guy will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019