Gee Doris Mae Peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital on August 1st, Doris, aged 83 years, of Kelbrook.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harold, a much loved mum of Colin, Sue, Andrew and his partner Alison, and loving granny of Sam.
Service and interment
will take place at
Brocklands Woodland Burial, Rathmell on Thursday 15th August at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired to
The Dogs Trust and
c/o Duncan Robinson
Funeral Services,
Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane,
Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019