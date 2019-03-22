Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brierfield
18-20 Colne Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5NS
01282 619 966
ATKINSON Doris
(née Moore) On Friday 15th March 2019, peacefully at Hulton Care Home,
Doris, aged 96 years, formerly of Brierfield. The dearly loved
wife of the late Albert, much loved mother of Christine, Brenda
and Brian, dear mother in law of Eric, John and the late Eunice,
loving nanna of Clare, Gillian, Robert, Craig and Jennifer and a
loving great nanna.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest.
Funeral service at
Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, March 28th at
10am. Family flowers only please but donations can be made
for Pendleside Hospice, Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 2LW.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare, Colne Road, Brierfield, BB9 5NS.
Tel 01282 619966.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
