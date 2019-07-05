|
HITCHCOCK (Doreen Halstead)
M.B.E On Thursday June 20th, 2019, suddenly at home,
Doreen aged 92 years.
The much loved wife of the late Bill and a very dear friend to many.
A funeral service will be held
on Thursday July 11th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.00am prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 10.50am. The Rev. Knott will officiate. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019