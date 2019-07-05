Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Hitchcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Hitchcock

Notice Condolences

Doreen Hitchcock Notice
HITCHCOCK (Doreen Halstead)
M.B.E On Thursday June 20th, 2019, suddenly at home,
Doreen aged 92 years.
The much loved wife of the late Bill and a very dear friend to many.

A funeral service will be held
on Thursday July 11th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.00am prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 10.50am. The Rev. Knott will officiate. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.