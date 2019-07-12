|
|
|
Farnell Doreen On Tuesday 9th July 2019 peacefully in
Ashmeade R.H. Burnley,
Doreen aged 90 years of Nelson.
Wife of the late Rennie,
loving mum of Linda and Paul, mother-in-law of Alan, Alison and Louise, much loved grandma of David, Ben and Chris and
great grandma of Melissa.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 1.00pm at The Crown Funeral Home followed by cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are
being gratefully received for
Dementia UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019