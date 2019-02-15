Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnoldswick
Sherbrooke
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5EG
01282 813345
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:00
Skipton Crematorium
Doreen Duckworth Notice
DUCKWORTH Doreen
(nee Chapman) On 3rd February 2019,
Doreen, aged 83 years,
of Barnoldswick.
Beloved wife of Peter.
Loving mother of Michael
and the late Stephen.
Mother in law of Naomi and Joyce.
Dearly loved grandmother of Ben and great-grandmother
of Samuel and Jessica.
The funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Doreen's memory will be made to Bosom Friends and Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare (Windles).
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
