DUCKWORTH Doreen
(nee Chapman) On 3rd February 2019,
Doreen, aged 83 years,
of Barnoldswick.
Beloved wife of Peter.
Loving mother of Michael
and the late Stephen.
Mother in law of Naomi and Joyce.
Dearly loved grandmother of Ben and great-grandmother
of Samuel and Jessica.
The funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Doreen's memory will be made to Bosom Friends and Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare (Windles).
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
