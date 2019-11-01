|
YATES The family of the late Dora Yates would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Belvedere Manor received
after the sad loss of Dora.
Additional thanks also to Blackburn Royal Hospital for their care and compassion towards Dora during her short illness. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Belvedere Manor
in Colne.
Many thanks to Forrester and Ward funeral service especially
Mr Carl Revill for the warm caring personal service, very much appreciated. And finally a very special thank you to Pastor Tony Howarth-Chaplain to Belvedere Manor residents, who made a difficult time more bearable.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019