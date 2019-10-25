|
Yates (Binns)
Dora Popular local lady Dora
passed away peacefully after a short illness in her 98th year at Royal Blackburn Hospital on
17th October 2019.
Former resident of Belvedere manor, Colne. Born 1921 in Bradford, later of Colne.
Widow of George W Yates,
mother to James (Tony),
Wendy and the late Stephen.
Mother-in-law to Keith, grandmother to Paul and Robyn (Rab) and great grandmother to Rico. Grandmother in law to
Joe Joe and Emma.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for resident activities at Belvedere Manor.
Funeral service is on
Monday 28th October at
Trinity Baptist Church Colne at 2.00pm followed by committal at Skipton Crematorium 3.00pm.
All enquiries to
Forrester and Ward Funeral Service, 4 Richmond Court, Colne, BB8 9HR. Tel: 01282 931013
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 25, 2019