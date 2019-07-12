|
MYERS Donald On Monday July 1st, 2019, peacefully at The Grange Nursing Home, Donald aged 76 years of Earby and formerly of Bradford.
Loving partner to Sheila, dear brother to Edward and Jack.
A funeral service will be held
on Monday July 15th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Bracewell House Chapel of Rest at 11.45am prior to a service at St. Peters Methodist Church, Earby at 12.15pm and followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm. The Rev. David Edmondson will officiate. Donations if desired
are being received for Cancer Research UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House Church Street, Barnoldswick.
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019