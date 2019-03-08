|
PARKIN Dianne On Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Dianne, aged 59 years,
of Barrowford.
The beloved wife of Terry, dearly loved mum of Michael, Adam and Joanne, dear daughter of Joe and Dorothy and beloved grandma of Leo, Jake, Annabelle and Oliver and a dear friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 13th, 2019 at 10.40am at Burnley Crematorium. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for
The National Kidney Federation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
