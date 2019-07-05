|
Ireland Diane Mary Diane's family would like to thank all family and friends for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Cancer Research UK and Trinity Hospice. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Trinity Hospice for the loving care and attention shown to Diane. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their dignified, caring and professional arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019