GRIMSHAW Derrick On Wednesday
20th March 2019, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Derrick aged 89 years of Barrowford. Beloved husband of Shirley, cherished dad of David, Dianne and Simon, father in law of Lisa, Matthew and Annette, grandad of Daniel & Penny, Sabine & Ralph, Tabitha and Dexter and great grandad of Eva and Annie.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Monday 8th April 2019 at 1.20pm
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired,
are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice and
Macmillan Cancer support c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 29, 2019
