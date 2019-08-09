|
HARGREAVES Derek Peacefully at home on
30th July 2019, Derek, aged 81 years of Barnoldswick.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Kath, loving dad of Chris, much loved step-dad of John, much loved brother in law of Lynne, Donald and Jean.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th August at 12.15pm at The Independent Methodist Church, Barnoldswick followed by cremation in Skipton.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019