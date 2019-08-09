Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnoldswick
Sherbrooke
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5EG
01282 813345
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:15
The Independent Methodist Church
Barnoldswick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Hargreaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Hargreaves

Notice Condolences

Derek Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Derek Peacefully at home on
30th July 2019, Derek, aged 81 years of Barnoldswick.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Kath, loving dad of Chris, much loved step-dad of John, much loved brother in law of Lynne, Donald and Jean.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th August at 12.15pm at The Independent Methodist Church, Barnoldswick followed by cremation in Skipton.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.