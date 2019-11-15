|
Smith David The family of the late
Mr David Smith wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations received after their recent sad loss. £179.40 was collected for
Cats Rescue, thank you.
Special thanks to Windles Funeral Services for their help and dignified service, also special thanks to Rev'd Sheena McMann for her kind and comforting ministrations and House of Flowers for the superb wreath
and flowers and also the
Punch Bowl for the buffet.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019