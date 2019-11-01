|
|
|
SMITH David Peacefully on 26th October 2019 at Airedale Hospital, with his wife by his side,
David
aged 80 years
of Barnoldswick.
The beloved husband of Jean, loving step-father of Lynn and Kevin, the much loved granddad of Emma, Simon, Stephen, Christopher and Laura and great-grandad of Bradley, Ashley, Jodie, Charlotte and William. Brother in law of Michael and Elizabeth and father in law to Stephen and Mandy.
The funeral service will take place at Ghyll Church, Barnoldswick on Monday 11th November at 12.30pm followed by cremation in Skipton.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cats Protection.
Special thanks to Dr Bryan and all the staff at Barnoldswick Medical centre and all the staff on the HDU at Airedale Hospital for all their care.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019