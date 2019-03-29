|
PEARSON (DAVID) On Sunday March 24th, 2019, peacefully at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital,
David aged 68 years of Trawden.
Loving husband to Marie,
father to Tracie and Shane.
Son of Alice and the late Kenneth.
Dear grandad to Sheree, Billy and Duane. Son-in-law of Annie Wawryk and the late Stanislav Wawryk. Brother to Graham and Keith. Uncle to Kathrine, Sarah, Lucie, Leah, Alisha and Wayne.
A dear friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.20am prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 10.50am. Kath Rowland will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for
Cancer Research UK
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 29, 2019
