NEVARDE David On Sunday 27th October 2019 suddenly at his home,
David known as Double D,
aged 79 years of Colne.
Brother of the late Wendy,
brother in law of Graham,
uncle of Tim, Mandy, Lisa
and David, great uncle
& great great uncle.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 8th November 2019 at 3.00pm at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, are being gratefully received for
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019