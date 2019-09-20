Home

David Lord

Notice

David Lord Notice
In loving memory of
David Lord 22.10.1950 - 06.09.2019

To the relatives, friends and neighbours of David, the family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for all condolences, support and donations to Cancer Research made in his memory.
Your kind wishes during this difficult time have been
greatly appreciated.
Thanks also to Angela Riding for her heart-warming eulogy, Carl of Forrester and Ward for arranging the funeral and Colne Golf Club
for supplying the venue.
A special thank you to the lads from Colne fire station for
their touching tribute,
David would have been so proud.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019
