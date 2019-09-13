|
|
|
LORD David It is with our deepest sorrows that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father
David Lord, aged 68
on Friday 6th September.
A private ceremony for close family and close friends will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 3pm. Following the ceremony all who knew David are welcome to join us at Colne Golf Club from 4pm
for a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to
Cancer Research UK in
David's memory.
Forrester and Ward
Funeral Service
4 Richmond Court
Colne
BB89HR
01282 931013
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019