Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
David Heap

David Heap Notice
HEAP David Peacefully in Willow Bank Care Home, on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019, David, aged 75 years, devoted husband of 46 years to Joan, father to Stephanie, loving grandfather to Robert and Sarah, loved brother to Barbara, brother in law to Christine, also a dear uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. David's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Thursday, 21st March at 11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Walton Lane Day Centre and Willow Bank Care Centre, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
