Hartley David Richard On Monday 25th November, 2019 peacefully at home
David aged 73 years,
dearly loved Husband of Shirley, much loved Dad of Jonny,
Dave, Kelly and Daniel.
Loving Grandad of his
own football team.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 6th December, 2019
at Holy Trinity Church, Colne at 10.30 am followed by a committal at Nelson Cemetery at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice or
Guide Dogs for the Blind
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019