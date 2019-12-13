Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Clifford Birkett Notice
BIRKETT Clifford Ernest On Friday 6th December 2019, peacefully in Sycamore Rise C.H, Clifford, aged 92 years, of Colne. Beloved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad of Michelle and
a dear brother of Maurice.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Foulridge at 2pm followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being
gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 13, 2019
