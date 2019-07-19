Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Brackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Brackley

Memories Condolences

Claire Brackley Memories
BRACKLEY Claire July 20th, 1990.
In memory of a
special little girl.
Each year that comes
brings four seasons,
Summer for us is sad,
We have our reasons,
We remember Claire
with the wind in her hair,
But now when we look
our Claire's not there,
We long to hold our Claire so tight,
And give her a kiss
as we say goodnight,
Our lives go on Claire
and we make a do,
One day Clara Cloggs,
We will come to you.
Love and missed so very much.
Daddy, Mummy and Michelle.
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.