|
|
|
BRACKLEY Claire July 20th, 1990.
In memory of a
special little girl.
Each year that comes
brings four seasons,
Summer for us is sad,
We have our reasons,
We remember Claire
with the wind in her hair,
But now when we look
our Claire's not there,
We long to hold our Claire so tight,
And give her a kiss
as we say goodnight,
Our lives go on Claire
and we make a do,
One day Clara Cloggs,
We will come to you.
Love and missed so very much.
Daddy, Mummy and Michelle.
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019