Christine Shearer Notice
Shearer (Christine) Peacefully at home on
30th May 2019 after a short illness.
Christine, aged 79 years,
much loved wife of the late
John Shearer, a wonderful mother to Dawn, Andrew, Karen and Lyndsey and a very special grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 12th June 2019 at 11:40 at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired, are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice/Pendle Dogs in Need C/O
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
