COCKER Christine The family of the late
Mrs. Christine Cocker would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks are also extended to everyone who attended the funeral, also to the Macmillan Nurse Debbie and Hospice Nurse Diane, also district nurses, for their care and compassion. Thanks also to Helliwells Funeral Service for their help and guidance and a very special thank you to the celebrant Jane Griffin for her comforting ministrations.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
