|
|
|
COCKER Christine On Saturday 16th February 2019 at her home after a short illness passed away with her family by her side. Daughter of Eileen and the late Ben. Treasured partner of Len, loving mother of Deborah and David, mother in law to Michelle, grandma and great grandma to Daniel, Michael, Anislea, Melanie, Natalie, Christopher, Gabby, Tyrese, Evie, Harrison, Hugo, George and Riley, sister of Peter.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 1st March 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More