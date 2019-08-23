|
|
|
WEBB Charles Ross The family of the late Ross Webb would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations to the .
Special thanks to the management
and staff of Belvedere Manor
for their care and compassion.
Sincere thanks to
Father Brian Murphy
for his kind and comforting
ministrations and finally thanks to
Helliwells Funeral Service for their
dignified care, help and support.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 23, 2019