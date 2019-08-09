|
WEBB (CHARLES ROSS) Suddenly but peacefully,
on Sunday 4th August 2019, at the Belverdere Manor Care Home,
Ross, the dearly loved husband of the late Alice, much loved dad of Lourain and Marilyn, a dear
father-in-law, granddad,
great granddad and brother. Requiem mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Colne
on Wednesday 14th August
at 11.00am, prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 12.30 pm. Father Brian Murphy will officiate. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations are being received for the
c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019