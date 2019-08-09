Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart Church
Colne
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Webb

Notice Condolences

Charles Webb Notice
WEBB (CHARLES ROSS) Suddenly but peacefully,
on Sunday 4th August 2019, at the Belverdere Manor Care Home,
Ross, the dearly loved husband of the late Alice, much loved dad of Lourain and Marilyn, a dear
father-in-law, granddad,
great granddad and brother. Requiem mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Colne
on Wednesday 14th August
at 11.00am, prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 12.30 pm. Father Brian Murphy will officiate. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations are being received for the
c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.