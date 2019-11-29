Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Bateson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Bateson

Notice Condolences

Carole Bateson Notice
Bateson Carole Joyce On Saturday 16th November, 2019, peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Carole, aged 75 years,
of Barnoldswick.
The much loved Wife of the late Arthur, dearest Mum to Mark and Vanessa, Mother in law to Julia, treasured Nana of Connor and Kirsty, Sister to Jean and
Sister in law to Audrey Bateson.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 4th December, 2019 at 11.40am at Skipton Crematorium. Flowers or donations to Pendleside Hospice and Blood Wise c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -