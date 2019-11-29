|
Bateson Carole Joyce On Saturday 16th November, 2019, peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Carole, aged 75 years,
of Barnoldswick.
The much loved Wife of the late Arthur, dearest Mum to Mark and Vanessa, Mother in law to Julia, treasured Nana of Connor and Kirsty, Sister to Jean and
Sister in law to Audrey Bateson.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 4th December, 2019 at 11.40am at Skipton Crematorium. Flowers or donations to Pendleside Hospice and Blood Wise c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019