Wallwork Carol Ann Peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital on Thursday 10th October, 2019,
Carol, aged 63 years.
Much loved Mum to Cherie and Stacey. A loving Sister to James, Julie and Tracey. Grandma to Bentley and Mother in law to Sean.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 28th October, 2019, at
1.15 pm at the Heritage Centre, Barrowford followed by an interment at Barrowford Cemetery. Angela Riding will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being received for British Lung Foundation
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 25, 2019
