WALLING Carol (nee Nolan) Carol sadly passed away on 24th February 2019 following a brave battle with cancer aged 63 years.
Carol will be sadly missed by husband John and all
her loving family.
The funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Friday
8th March at 10.50am.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made in Carol's memory to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare
(Windles). Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
