Dunleavy Carol Ann On Saturday 24th August 2019, peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family, Carol,
aged 72 years, of Nelson.
The very much loved wife of Chris,
loving mum of Paula and Paul, Nikki
and Mark, loving nanna of Kayla,
Josh, Jodie and Shane, Aaron,
Chelsea, Carl and Dean.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 5th September 2019,
the cortege will assemble at
Stott House at 1.30pm prior to
a service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Fr. Peter Wilkinson will officiate.
Family flowers only please by
request but donations are being
received for either the Macmillan
Cancer Support, British Heart
Foundation or Pendleside Hospice.
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 30, 2019