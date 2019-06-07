Resources More Obituaries for Bruce Bedford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bruce Bedford

Notice Bedford Bruce Alan The family of Bruce Alan wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their thoughtful cards and messages of sympathy.

Also thanks to the District and Macmillan Nurses, the teams of carers and Earby Surgery for

all their care and support.

Thanks to Rev. Hugh Fielden

for his lovely service and everyone at Earby All Saints' for their

love and support.

Last but not least, thanks

to Martin Foster for his

expert help and advice.

If anyone wishes to make a donation to Cancer Research UK,

Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019