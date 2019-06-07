Home

Bedford Bruce Alan The family of Bruce Alan wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their thoughtful cards and messages of sympathy.
Also thanks to the District and Macmillan Nurses, the teams of carers and Earby Surgery for
all their care and support.
Thanks to Rev. Hugh Fielden
for his lovely service and everyone at Earby All Saints' for their
love and support.
Last but not least, thanks
to Martin Foster for his
expert help and advice.
If anyone wishes to make a donation to Cancer Research UK,
it will be gratefully received.
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
