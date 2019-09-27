|
Turnbull Brian On Monday 23rd September 2019 peacefully at
Cravenside Nursing Home, Barnoldswick
Brian,
aged 78 years
formerly of Earby.
Beloved husband of the late Jean and much loved Dad of Mark, Steven and the late Paul.
Loved Grandad of Charlotte, Danielle and Jessica.
Funeral arrangements pending.
Family flowers only please but donations are being
received for Bosom Friends or
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 27, 2019