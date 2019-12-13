|
Robe Brenda Passed away peacefully in hospital, on Sunday, 8th December, 2019, and with her loving family by her side, Brenda, aged 78 years, the most beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mum to Catherine and Diane, proud grandma to Matthew, Christopher and Cara, dear sister, very special friend to Bernadette and will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brenda's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 20th December at 12-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice and Salvation Army, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 13, 2019