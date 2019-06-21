|
|
|
De Vall BRENDA
(nee Nelson) It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda announces her peaceful passing, aged 75 years, at Blackburn Hospital on 10th June after a short and sudden illness. Much loved mother to Simon and Suzanne and greatly adored Nanna to Ellie and Edward.
She leaves a huge hole in
the lives of all those
who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday July 5th, 2019, at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.00pm. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made in her memory to Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel:614777
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
Read More