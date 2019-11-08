Home

Nolan Berenice The family of the late Berenice Nolan wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at Richmond Hill Practice, Pendleside Hospice, the District Nurses and Macmillan Nurses for all their care and support and to Father Peter Wilkinson for his kind and comforting ministrations, also to Helliwells funeral service for their dignified service.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019
