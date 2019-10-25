Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:15
Sacred Heart,
Colne
Berenice Nolan Notice
Nolan Berenice Peacefully on Saturday
19th October, 2019 fortified by the rites of the Holy Mother Church.

Berenice,
aged 89 years.

Beloved wife of the late Roy, dearly loved mum of Stephen, Heather, Keith, Paul and the late Beverley.
Much loved mother in law of Graham and Anne.
Loved nan and gran of Gavin,
Mark, Olivia and Lewis.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 31st October, 2019 at 10.15 am at Sacred Heart, Colne followed by an interment at
Colne Cemetery.
Father Peter Wilkinson
will officiate.

Family flowers only please with donations being received for
the Catholic Fellowship c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 25, 2019
