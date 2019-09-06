|
|
|
Earnshaw Barbara On Tuesday 27th August 2019, peacefully in Marsden Grange Nursing Home, Nelson, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara, aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of Arthur,
loving mum of Janet, Tracy, Sharon and Debra, dear mother-in-law and treasured grandma.
The family wish for people to wear something blue or bright.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 9th September at 11.00am at St. Lukes Church, Brierfield, followed by burial at the Inghamite Churchyard at 11.45am. Rev. Stephen Adesanya
will officiate.
All inquires to Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel:614777.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 6, 2019