Barbara Dale

Barbara Dale Notice
Dale (née Rayson)
Barbara On 15th June 2019 peacefully at her home, Barbara passed away, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Philip,
much loved mother of Kieron and Adrian, cherished grandma of Callum, Sydney and Scott
also a dear sister, aunt
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 27th June at
St Paul's Church, Nelson prior to interment at Walton Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Barbara may be made to
Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
