Smith Audrey Jean On 11th June, peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary, Audrey Jean Smith, of Barnoldswick.
Much loved wife of Roy, a loving mum to Mark and Paul and a loving grandma and great grandma.
Service to take place on
Tuesday 2nd July at 12:15pm at
The St Josephs Community Centre, Barnoldswick, prior
to a private family cremation
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Pop in Group at
St Josephs Community Centre, Barnoldswick.
Funeral Arrangements by
Williams Funeral Service,
65 Gisburn Road,
Tel 01282 786360
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019