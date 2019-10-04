|
BRACEWELL Arthur Arnold Sheila and family of the late Arthur would like to thank relatives, friends and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to
Pendleside Hospice and Alzheimer's Society received during their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to Dr Rees-Jones, the district nursing team, Pendleside Hospice at home team, Crossroads Care and all staff at
Favordale during his short stay
for their care of Arthur.
Thanks also to Revd. Lisa Senior for her kind and comforting ministrations and to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their help and guidance.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019