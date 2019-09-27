|
|
|
BRACEWELL Arthur Arnold On Monday 16th September 2019 peacefully Arthur
aged 84 years of Colne.
Much loved husband of Sheila,
very loving dad of Steve, Angela, the late Stuart and the late Alison, dear father in law of Margaret, Neil and Vicky, loving grandad of Daniel, Wesley, Kathryn, Lewis and the late Christopher and a dear brother of Ken and the late Betty.
A funeral service will be held today Friday 27th September 2019 at 10.50am at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or Alzheimers Society c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 27, 2019