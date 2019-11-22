Home

WILSON Anthony Tony's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the PSP Association. Thank you to Christ the King Church and to Fr. David Featherstone for his comforting words and service. Special thanks to all the staff on Ward C8 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital and at Woodside Care Home for the loving care and attention shown to Tony. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional guidance, caring support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
