Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30
St. John's Church
Barkerhouse Road
Nelson
View Map
Committal
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:30
Accrington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Beckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Beckett

Notice Condolences

Anthony Beckett Notice
BECKETT ANTHONY JAMES
(TONY) Peacefully on
Sunday 4th August, 2019
with his family by his side,
Tony, aged 83 years, of Nelson, former Mayor of Pendle and long serving Councillor, JP, Rotarian and Freemason.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father of
Nicholas and Louise,
loved father-in-law of
Yvonne and Martin,
much loved "poppops" of
Gabriella, Elise and Rory,
loved brother-in-law of
David and Kathleen and
uncle of Matthew and Jason,
a loved great uncle and
loyal friend to many.
A funeral service will be held
Monday 19th August at
St. John's Church,
Barkerhouse Road, Nelson at 12.30pm followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium at 2.30pm. Rev. L Hilliard will officiate. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations are being received for either Headway or Burnley and Pendle District Freemasons c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.