Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
15:00
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Garth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Garth

Notice Condolences

Anne Garth Notice
GARTH Anne Elizabeth On Tuesday
22nd October 2019,
peacefully at her home,
Anne aged 69 years of Colne.
Much loved partner and friend of Les, loving mum of Ben, grandma of Maya, sister of Susan, John, David and Matthew and an amazing auntie of Louisa, Kate, Sam, Josh and Leon.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 1st November 2019 at 3.00pm at Skipton Crematorium. No flowers by request please but donations if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -