GARTH Anne Elizabeth On Tuesday
22nd October 2019,
peacefully at her home,
Anne aged 69 years of Colne.
Much loved partner and friend of Les, loving mum of Ben, grandma of Maya, sister of Susan, John, David and Matthew and an amazing auntie of Louisa, Kate, Sam, Josh and Leon.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 1st November 2019 at 3.00pm at Skipton Crematorium. No flowers by request please but donations if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019